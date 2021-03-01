ODH: 1 death; 13 new COVID cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) continues to reconcile the COVID-19 death data.

This has resulted in some fluctuations in death numbers. Monday ODH removed one death of Scioto County’s death total dropping it to 104. However, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported one additional death today putting the total back to 105 residents that have died in connection with the virus.

The victim was an 84-year-old woman who died Saturday, February 27. Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the family.

ODH reported 13 new cases Monday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,933 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 9 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,597 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 2 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total t0 424 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_COVID19-Update-for-March-1-2021.jpg