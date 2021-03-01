South Webster man arrested for aggravated robbery

The Portsmouth Police Department announced the arrest of Benjamin L. Coriell, from South Webster Ohio, for Aggravated Robbery.

On Feb. 24, 2021, patrol officers were called to 1817 Thomas Ave. in reference to a food delivery driver being robbed. The victim reported that she was delivering food to the Thomas Ave. location when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect told the victim that the food was for him and then grabbed her food and money bag.

The victim struggled to keep the bag from the suspect and when the suspect produced a knife and threatened to cut the victim’s throat, the victim released the bag and the suspect fled with the money pouch. As the suspect was running away, he dropped his knife and a $100.00 counterfeit bill.

Patrol officers retrieved the evidence and gathered information for the report. The incident was assigned to the investigations bureau for follow-up. Detective Steve Timberlake reviewed video evidence and spoke with several witnesses. Based on witness statements and video evidence, Detective Timberlake was able to identify the suspect as Coriell.

On Feb. 26, 2021, the investigations bureau was able to locate Coriell at 1817 Apt. C. Thomas Ave. Coriell was arrested, without incident, and lodged in the Scioto County Jail. Coriell was charged with Aggravated Robbery, a felony 1.

If anyone has any additional information about this investigation, they are encouraged to contact Detective Steve Timberlake at 740-354-1600.

Benjamin L. Coriell https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Coriell.jpg Benjamin L. Coriell