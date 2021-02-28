Flooding causing several road closures

SCIOTO — Several roads in Scioto County have been closed due to flooding.

U.S. 23 U.S. 52, SR-335 and SR-348 all had road closures Sunday due to heavy rain causing flooding.

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Flood Warning for the area including Scioto County until 5 p.m.

Flooding has occurred and is ongoing. Water over roads has been reported with 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain that has fallen in the warning area.

Scioto County EMA reminds drivers to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Riverbanks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.

Here are the closures as of 1:39 p.m. Feb. 28, 2021:

All lanes are closed on US-23 North beyond Cockrell’S Run Rd, due to Flooding.

All lanes are closed on SR-104 North beyond Scioto Trl, due to Flooding.

All lanes are closed on SR-104 South at Country Club Dr, due to Flooding.

All lanes are closed on SR-335 South beyond Lee St, due to Flooding.

All lanes are closed on SR-335 North beyond Greenwood Dr, due to Flooding.

All lanes are closed on SR-348 West beyond Rarden Hazelbaker Rd, due to Flooding.

All lanes are closed on SR-348 East at Left Fork Rd, due to Flooding.

All lanes are closed on US-52 West beyond California Rd, due to Flooding.

All lanes are closed on US-52 East beyond Ellison Ln, due to Flooding.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_N0810P49004C-1-1-2.jpg