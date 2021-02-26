2021 Little League signups underway

SCIOTO — It’s nearly time for America’s pastime to take center stage with Scioto County’s youth leading the way.

After every local Little League did not compete during the 2020 spring season due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, area Little Leagues are back and excited to have your child/children join in on the fun.

Signups for Clay Little League and Northwest Little League are being held inperson Saturday, Feb. 27, at each respective middle school.

Additional information for other area little leagues may be found by visiting your local Little League’s Facebook page. There you may sign up using links and can find other relevant information if you’re a parent with a child interested in playing.

Phone numbers and contact information is also available below for some of the Little Leagues and their boards if they have not yet posted signup dates or where you as a parent can signup.

As of Thursday, Feb. 26, Ohio governor Mike Dewine continued easing COVID-19 restrictions on attendance at sporting events — now allowing up to 30-percent attendance for outdoor sporting events.

Additional info on signups and how to get your child involved in Little League baseball or softball will be shared with the public before the beginning of the 2021 season.

Play ball!

Clay Little League: Signups being held Saturday, Feb. 27, from 11-1 at the Clay Jr. High gym. Visit the “Clay Little League” Facebook page for more information.

Green Little League: Join the “Green Little League and Softball” Facebook group for additional information.

Lucasville Little League: Visit http://lucasvillelittleleague.org or visit the “Lucasville Little League” Facebook page.

Minford Little League: Visit the “Minford Little League” Facebook page or email jonchidsey2020@gmail.com.

Northwest Little League: Signups being held Saturday, Feb. 27, from 1-5 p.m. at Northwest MS. Join the “Northwest Little League” Facebook group for additional info.

Portsmouth Little League: Visit https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/portsmouthlloh or visit the “Portsmouth Little League” Facebook page.

Sciotoville Little League: Join the “Sciotoville Little League” Facebook group for more information.

South Webster Little League: Visit the “South Webster Little League” Facebook page or email Joe Johnson at joejohnsonturtle@aol.com.

West Portsmouth American Little League: Visit www.wplittleleague.com or visit the “West Portsmouth American Little League” Facebook page.

Wheelersburg Little League: Email burgll@yahoo.com or visit the “Wheelersburg Little League” Facebook page.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Little-League-_-LL-logo-2.jpg