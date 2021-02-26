Minford and Notre Dame share a scholarship

SCIOTO — Two local schools came together to share a common goal of a scholarship for two seniors.

Minford and Notre Dame were able to work together and present the first Mamie Brisker Scholarship to one senior from Notre Dame and one from Minford in 2020. The Mamie Brisker Pettit Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 2020 by Carrie Brisker Purcell to honor her sister’s memory, who died suddenly in 2018 at the age of 40.

This year, the second year, originally planned for the Notre Dame and Minford basketball game at Minford, would have been rough with all the COVID restrictions, according to Carrie Brisker, Mamie’s sister, Minford athletic director, Kristin Ruby came up with the idea to do a Scioto Ribber dinner as the fundraiser this year. The dinner would still be on the day of the game, but this time people would be picking up their dinners instead. As if COVID restrictions were not enough, it snowed, and there was a snow day.

Brisker said that it ended up working out better because they started working at 9:30 a.m. and did not finish until 6 p.m. She said that they sold more than 700 dinners. They sold the dinners for $10 and the scholarship fund got $3 for each dinner. She said that the Ribber fundraiser itself raised more than $1,500. She said that this was about the same as they made total last year. Brisker stated that they also had donations from the Notre Dame Girls’ Basketball Team and many others, which raised this year almost $2,900.

“It was a lot of work. Last year was too, but this was basically me, Miranda Estep, Melissa Cron(both cousins), Sabrina Shonkwiler, Kristin Ruby and others, and all of our kids since they didn’t have school that day, thankfully, because they worked really hard,” Brisker said.

Brisker shared that help from the Notre Dame side came from Michelle Ashley, Principal at Notre Dame Elementary, along with Robin & Greg Smith. They also delivered to some places like SOMC and a company in South Shore.

Mamie was the daughter of Fred and the late Cindy Brisker. She graduated from Minford High School in 1996 and from Shawnee State University with a bachelor’s degree in Health Administration in 2000. While in high school, Mamie played several sports, including volleyball and track, in addition to basketball. She and her sister Carrie were teammates on the SSU 1999 national championship team and both are members of the Minford High School Hall of Fame, along with their father. Mamie was also elected to the Shawnee State Basketball Hall of Fame and the Ohio Basketball Association Hall of Fame.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a graduating senior at Minford and/or Notre Dame High School, have a minimum grade-point average of 3.0 on a scale of 4.0 and show evidence of excellence in academics and athletics.

An external committee of family members and officials from Minford and Notre Dame High Schools will make annual scholarship selections. If the committee no longer exists or wishes to make annual selections, scholarship awards will be made by the volunteer scholarship committee of the Scioto Foundation.

Additions to the Mamie Brisker Pettit Memorial Scholarship Fund may be made by friends, family and supporters in the form of gifts of cash, securities, or property at any time. Further information about other planned giving opportunities and applying for the scholarship may be obtained by contacting Scioto Foundation Executive Director Kim Cutlip or Patty Tennant, Program Officer – Donor Services at the Scioto Foundation office, (740) 354-4612, or by visiting the SF website at www.sciotofoundation.org.

