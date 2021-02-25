Diversity & Inclusion Technology Internship Programs now available to Shawnee State students

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Are you a student interested in technology? Then the Diversity & Inclusion Technology Program is a great opportunity for you to work at some of Ohio’s most innovative companies.

The program offers paid internships for Shawnee State University students who want to grain experience in business and entrepreneurship while building their resume working for companies on the cutting-edge. Students majoring in areas such as STEM to business, marketing and design are encouraged to apply.

Paid internships will start summer of 2021 and start with a minimum of $15/hour and pay can be negotiable.

The requirements for the internship programs are that you must be an Ohio resident attending college in the U.S., or a non-Ohio resident attending school in the state of Ohio. Diverse students are encouraged to take advantage of this great opportunity, and international students attending universities in Ohio are also welcomed to apply, providing he/she can show proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. and a valid visa.

Applications will be accepted from now until March 8, 2021.

For more information or to apply, please visit development.ohio.gov/bs_thirdfrontier/dip.htm.