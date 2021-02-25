ODH: 4 new cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — ODH reported four new cases Thursday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 5,890 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 16 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,563 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday so the total stays at 420 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week. We only met one of the seven indicators, which was Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita.

Scioto will remain at “Red” until Indicator 1 drops below 100. This week Scioto’s New Cases per Capita was at 155.35/100K compared to 159.33/100K last week.

