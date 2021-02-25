Portsmouth Public Library host Youth Art Month

NEW BOSTON — The Portsmouth Public Library Local History Department will host its annual “Youthful Visions” art exhibit for Youth Art Month, March 1-31, featuring artwork from eight local school districts.

Now in its 19th year at the Local History Department, located in the basement of the Portsmouth Public Library, the exhibit will include both 2D and 3D artwork. Normally, handmade bookmarks would be given to patrons during this time, but due to the pandemic, the bookmarks will not be available this year.

Carolyn Cottrell, Local History Department supervisor, said the library began hosting the exhibit in 2002 and visitors look forward to it every year. This year, perhaps, more than ever.

“I am so glad that we’re doing it this year, because boy we just need uplifted,” Cottrell said, acknowledging the difficulty of the past year. “It’s always good to see their artwork. I love their artwork, and the kids are so talented.”

According to the National Art Education Association website, Youth Art Month encourages support for quality school art programs, and promotes art material safety. The Council for Art Education administers the program at the national level. The program provides a medium for recognizing skills developed through visual arts experiences unlike any other curriculum subjects, including problem-solving, creativity, observation, and communication.

Artwork will be included from Clay, Green, Minford, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, South Webster, Valley, and Wheelersburg schools. The exhibit is sponsored by The Scioto Foundation, SOMC, and the Portsmouth Rotary Club, and coordinated by Gifted Services Coordinator Sharee Price of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

“I’m very appreciative of the Portsmouth Public Library and Carolyn Cottrell for providing such a wonderful opportunity for our local high school art students to display their artwork. It’s important for students to have a chance to share their talents with the community – maybe more than ever right now.”

For more information about Youth Art Month, visit the National Art Education Association website at www.arteducators.org, or the Ohio Art Education Association website at www.oaea.org. For more information about the South Central Ohio ESC, find them online at www.scoesc.org, or follow the ESC on Facebook and Twitter.

Olivia Hilton from Valley High School (whose work will be displayed in the YAM exhibit).

