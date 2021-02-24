Wheelersburg male arrested for importuning

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office was contacted by the New Albany Ohio Police Department about an adult male, living in Wheelersburg, that had been online talking to a juvenile.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that one of his detectives, Sergeant. Jodi Conkel worked jointly with the New Albany Police Department Detectives. The investigation revealed the suspect was using the KIK App to send sexual messages, to include naked photos of himself and videos showing sexual acts. The suspect attempted to get the juvenile to meet with him for the purpose of having sex.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, detectives were able to trace the KIK App and IP address to identify the suspect. Detectives from the New Albany Police Department and Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were able to detain the suspect Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in Portsmouth without incident. Detectives recovered a computer from his home and a cell phone that he had on his person. These items will be sent to the BCI cyber-crime lab for testing.

Arrested was David E. Wurts, age 32 of Wheelersburg, Ohio. Wurts has been charged with one count of importuning, a felony of the 5th degree, and six counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, a felony of the 5th degree. Wurts is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $ 17,500 bond. Wurts will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the quick arrest was the result of the New Albany Detectives along with Scioto County Sheriff’s Office Detectives working jointly. The Sheriff stated this is still an ongoing investigation which could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date and requested anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-354-7338.

David E. Wurts https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_020009547001.fs_.jpg David E. Wurts