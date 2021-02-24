ODH: 19 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — ODH reported 19 new cases Wednesday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 5,886 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 13 additional recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,547 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 420 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_COVID19-Update-for-Wednesday-Feb-24-2021.jpg