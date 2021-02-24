January indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Tuesday that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on February 19 and returned 26 Public Indictments and 1 Secret Indictment. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Christopher V. Wright, 38, Sciotoville, Ohio, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, Grand Theft/Firearm, Grand Theft/Motor Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property.

Dustin Fletcher, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, Grand Theft/Firearm, Grand Theft/Motor Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property.

Richard Russell, 26, West Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Aggravated Robbery, 2 Counts Robbery and Petty Theft.

Dustin E. Fletcher, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

Jonah Durman, 37, Portsmouth, Ohio, Robbery and Petty Theft.

Herbert R. Evans, 46, Lucasville, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Justin D. Truitt, 22, West Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Abduction and OVI.

Jordan Junior Pool, 25, Union, Ohio, Possession of Marijuana.

Payton J. Ratliff, 20, Ashland, Kentucky, Possession of Marijuana

Amanda J. Swords, 31, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and 2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog.

Nathaniel R.I. Hersman, 36, Otway, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility and Possession of Heroin.

Brandon Ray Vaughters, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of Drugs.

Daniel Ruggles, 46, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and OVI.

Claude Edwin Stidham, III, 26, Sciotoville, Ohio, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Having Weapons while under Disability, Possessing Criminal Tools, Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, Permitting Drug Abuse and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Billy J. Huff, 35, Lucasville, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, Permitting Drug Abuse and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Robert L. Dale, 38, Waverly, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

Amy Lynn Spencer, 36, Waverly, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

Tiffany L. Blanton, 34, Waverly, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Taylor L. Nelson, 31, Columbus, Ohio, Theft.

David E. Davidson, 45, Jackson, Ohio, 2 Counts Forgery.

Jesse Bushatz, 25, Hillsboro, Ohio, Theft and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Jeremy C. Randolph, 28, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

Bree M. Osborne, 24, McDermott, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

Orville J. Traylor, 43, Lucasville, Ohio, Possession of Heroin.

Kyle L. Crawford, 35, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and OVI.

Ronnie Shaine Staggs, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Passing Bad Checks.

