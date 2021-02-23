ODH: 1 death added; 14 new cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) continues to reconcile the CVOID-19 death data. This review may result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward.

Tuesday ODH added another death to Scioto County’s death total bringing it to 105 residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

ODH reported 14 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,867 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 13 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,534 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 4 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 419 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

