Sheriff announces promotion

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced the promotion of Detective Jodi Conkel to sergeant Monday morning.

In a released statement, Thoroughman said he was pleased to announce the news of Conkel’s, a veteran in the office of multiple positions, new role.

“It is vital to have a supervisor leading the day-to-day operations that has the vast knowledge and experience that Jodi possesses,” Thoroughman said.

Conkel, who will remain in the Detective Division, is approaching 28 years on the force where she began as a dispatcher. Later assigned to the jail as a deputy sheriff, she began in 1998 on patrol, becoming the first female road deputy. She has worked in the Detective Division for the past 18 years.

The office asked for residents to congratulate and welcome Conkel in her new role.

