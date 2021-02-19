Jones joins New Boston Village Council

NEW BOSTON —New Boston Village Council has added a new member with the hopes to help turn things around and get the village of New Boston thought of positively once again.

Korey Jones was appointed to the New Boston Village Council after former councilmember Vonald Patrick vacated the seat after allegedly driving under the influence and causing a car accident. Jones was appointed Tuesday and served in his first council meeting, receiving welcomes from the mayor and the other council members.

Jones moved to Scioto County in 1989 with his parents and graduated from Wheelersburg in 2000. Jones and his wife Melanie moved to New Boston in 2013 and have enjoyed their time living and raising a family in New Boston.

“I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve enjoyed a lot of the different service departments that they have here. Jones said. “Different things like the police department, fire department, everybody’s so responsive, the service department, it’s a great little place and a safe place.”

Jones has four children, Abyghale 15, twin boys Wyatt and Garrett, 12 and a young daughter, Emilia, who is three. Jones has come into the Village Council during a time of turmoil within the police department and the seat he now occupies.

“To be honest, I had thought about running for council before and people talked to me about the council,” Jones said. “I had considered running for it and when I heard about the vacancy, a couple of people told me I should apply. I really didn’t know why there was a vacancy at that point. I applied and then, of course, I started hearing about those things and other than that, everything I know is just pure rumor and speculation.”

Jones continued, “Whenever I did hear about things, my heart went out to the people involved and I feel we can all get through this as a community. That’s what I’m hoping to come in and do, not shake anything up, just to ease into the process and help us all recover and help us build a better community together.”

Jones said he had just met Mayor Junior Williams Tuesday when he was sworn into office. He humorously noted that he found out that the mayor was a Cleveland Browns fan and that they have that in common. Jones said he didn’t really know any of the council members either and would have understood if he hadn’t been chosen for that reason. Jones said he looks forward to getting involved with the council and has all the support he needs from his wife and children.

“My wife is absolutely incredible, she is the kindest, most gentle and patient person I’ve ever met, and when I became President of our Union Lodge, there were some issues, but my wife was supportive of that,” Jones said. “She helped me through a lot of times where I was gone awhile. She took care of things and had my back, and she was the main reason why I applied to the council. I’d heard other people say why I should apply, I kind of wanted to and when my wife heard about it, she said I should go for it.”

As Jones gets familiar with his new job as a councilperson, he hopes to share his thoughts and ideas with the council and make some of his views of bettering New Boston come to light.

“I just want to learn first what public office is like and what to do. I have thoughts of what I think things may be, sometimes what we think and what may be actually is reality is two different things. I do think that council, for the most part, has done a great job since I’ve been here,” Jones said. “I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to serve New Boston and I just hope that I’m able to do that and I’m looking forward to it. “

Korey Jones the newest member of the New Boston Village Council. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_IMG_2053.jpg Korey Jones the newest member of the New Boston Village Council. Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidewest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

