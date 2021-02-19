Four-vehicle injury crash on US-35

CHILLICOTHE– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle injury crash that occurred on US-35 near milepost 19, in Scioto Township, Ross County, Ohio.

On February 18, 2021, at approximately 8:44 p.m., a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, and a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was stopped assisting with a disabled vehicle in the right lane of US-35 westbound. A Sergeant from the Chillicothe Highway Patrol Post stopped behind both vehicles and activated his overhead emergency lights before exiting his patrol car to assist. A 2010 Toyota Tundra, driven by William Travis, age 61, of Jackson, Ohio, was traveling westbound on US-35. Travis failed to maintain assured clear distance, striking the unoccupied patrol vehicle and the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado before striking the concrete wall. The patrol vehicle subsequently struck the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

At the time of the crash, the drivers were not in the following vehicles; the patrol vehicle, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, and the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Travis was transported by Scioto Township EMS to Adena Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Travis received a citation for driving while impaired.

The Ohio Department of Transportation, Scioto Township Fire Department & EMS, Chillicothe Fire & EMS, the Chillicothe Police Department and the Ross County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

Motorists are reminded to wear their safety belts and drive sober.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Police-lights-2.jpg