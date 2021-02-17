SOMC offering virtual support group for stroke survivors and family

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is offering a Virtual Stroke Support Group for stroke patients as well as family members of stroke survivors. The group will meet quarterly, with their first meeting scheduled for 11am on Saturday, February 27.

The Virtual Stroke Support seeks to help stroke survivors rebuild their lives through education, tips on daily living and recovery. The first meeting will feature SOMC Rehabilitation Care Unit Medical Director Dr. Vanessa Wanjeri.

“Recovery from a stroke can be difficult, and it’s important we do everything we can to give the patients the support they need,” Director of SOMC Rehab Care Regina Keller said. “It’s also hard on their families, though. Family members also need to know that there are resources available for them, so they can better understand their loved one’s condition and how they can overcome their obstacles together.”

Stroke survivors may experience a variety of challenges, and patient experiences can be quite different. There are a number of factors that can determine the effects of a stroke, including the location of the obstruction and how much brain tissue is affected. For these reasons, support groups can be one of the best available resources to make sure you are getting the right assistance for your situation. Common side effects of a stroke can include paralysis, memory loss and changes in behavior.

Those interested in attending can register or learn more by calling 740-356-8556.