Council holding strategic planning session

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth City Council will hold a strategic planning session this Saturday, Feb. 20 between 9 a.m. and noon. Last year was an unprecedented year, and the council, as well as the department heads, need to understand the status of the City at this point in time.

While the City is close to getting off the fiscal watch list, there are still hurdles that need to be cleared. The goal of the meeting is for everyone in the room to have a firm grasp on where the City is financially and logistically, and well as to plan ahead, and even think big for future development.

Many council members are fairly new, with Dennis Packard from the 6th ward and Lyvette Mosely from the 4th ward having come on to council within the year. Getting everyone up to speed will enable the council to operate most effectively.

Council, which holds the fiduciary responsibility of the City, makes decisions allocating money to each department. Knowing what lays ahead is imperative to the success of that process.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday’s planning session,” says Councilman Sean Dunn of the 1st ward. “I am grateful Councilwoman Gordon has organized it. City government is a collaborative effort, and Saturday’s session will inform City Council on the needs and goals of city departments to assist with future planning.”

There will also be time to plan to discuss the implementation of the Master Plan that was created for the City, as well as hearing the timeline for the new skatepark and multi-use path.

Saturday’s session will be held in the Flohr Lecture Hall at Shawnee State University. Council has been grateful to SSU for housing all city council meetings during COVID. The moderator of the day will be David Kilroy, Program Director of Shawnee State University’s Kricker Innovation Hub.

The meeting will also be hosted on the City’s Facebook page live during the planning session. Residents are encouraged to contact your council member with topics or questions they would like to see addressed.

