Winter storm causes closures; more snow predicted

SCIOTO — Ice and snow once again brought businesses to a halt after the winter weather made roadways hazardous for drivers.

Despite road crews’ best efforts to keep roads clear, ice and snow won the battle Monday evening and Tuesday, causing trees to fall, power outages, roads to become impassable and a Level 2 Snow Emergency to be declared.

“At 6:40 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, Sheriff David Thoroughman has declared a level 2 Snow Emergency for Scioto County,” Scioto EMA stated in a release. “A level 2 means that roads are ice and snow covered and travel should be for essential needs only. It is reported that most roads are covered and could be hazardous. Essential travel means traveling to and from your employment, emergencies and caring for others. Please use extreme caution while traveling. Please monitor your local radio stations for changing conditions.”

Several residents took to social media to share their thoughts on the snow emergency and express concerns about why the county did not declare a Level 3 Snow Emergency.

“Are they kidding? Everyone BUT SC is on a level 3. And crews? Pfft. I live off of grand view on Grant and they NEVER come,” one resident commented on a Portsmouth Daily Times Facebook post.

Another commenter commented, “Scioto county, for as long as I can remember don’t do level 3. If it’s bad enough that the courts are closed. We should be level 3.”

With hazardous conditions, many businesses closed their doors early Monday and remained closed Tuesday.

“The Scioto County Courthouse will be closed due to inclement weather Tuesday, Feb. 16. If you had a meeting scheduled, please contact the office involved Wednesday morning after 8 a.m.,” the Scioto County Commissioners shared on their social media accounts.

Along with the courthouse, the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce, all Portsmouth Public Library branches, Shawnee State University, several local school districts, and many businesses were closed Tuesday. The Portsmouth City Health Department also announced they would be rescheduling their vaccine clinic Wednesday for those scheduled to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Portsmouth City Health Department Second Dose Vaccine Clinic scheduled for tomorrow from 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. has been postponed until Monday, February 22, from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.,” the department said.

While many saw the ice and snow as a hassle, children didn’t seem to mind the snow day, pulling out their hats and gloves and hitting the hills to go sledding. Many readers submitted photos to the Daily Times showing their children enjoying the snow.

As residents try to thaw out, the National Weather Service has already issued another Winter Storm Watch for the region from Wednesday to Friday. The service is predicting an additional 4 inches of snow.

