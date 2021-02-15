Three vehicle injury crash

CHILLICOTHE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on SR 159 near milepost 4 near Chillicothe, Ross County, Ohio.

On February 15, 2021, at approximately 06:18 A.M., a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Brenda Madru, age 59, of Chillicothe, was traveling southbound on SR 159. Madru’s vehicle traveled over the centerline striking a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by James McManus, age 62, of Hamden Ohio who was traveling northbound on SR 159. Madru’s vehicle then struck a State Highway Patrol vehicle driven by Trooper N. Mathias. Trooper Mathias was traveling northbound and was stopped in a turn lane waiting to turn left onto Overbridge Road.

McManus was transported to Chillicothe Adena Medical Center for precautionary reasons. Madru and Trooper Mathias were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

