Valentine’s Day, a day of love

If you think you know the origin of Valentine’s Day, you may be surprised, because even history cannot say for sure about what is the true history of Valentine’s Day.

One would think with all the buildup surrounding couples and Valentine’s Day, there would be a more definite origin. One thing that most sources agree on is that there was a Saint Valentine, but from there, there are several different stories. Regardless of where Valentine’s Day originated, it is the big holiday for the celebration of love.

This year during the pandemic it is frustrating for so many businesses that serve food because Valentine’s Day is the most popular day couples celebrate by eating out, according to an article on NBCNews .com. Some businesses are open and many couples will still venture out and celebrate by having a meal on this special day. Will it be like Valentine’s Day celebrations in years past, probably not, but most will still want to make this day special for the one that they love.

One of the things that is difficult on this day for many, is what special gift to get the one that they love. And if the gift doesn’t match up to expectations to what is expected, there are disappointments and heartache on a day that is supposed to be happy for those in love. Valentine’s Day is not a happy or special day for many people. Many say it is the most depressing day of the year. There is so much emphasis put on having someone special on that day, and if someone does not have a special person it is and can be very depressing.

Children normally enjoy and love Valentine’s Day. It used to mean Valentine’s boxes to decorate and many cards to share with your friends in your classroom. There were parties with cake, candy and all kinds of goodies, but this year that will not be happening, or if there are parties, it will not be like those of the past, because of the restrictions brought on by COVID. As teachers have been so creative during this time, they have probably been working really hard to try to make this day special even when nothing is the same.

Valentine’s Day has not just been a holiday for those in love, but for showing the love of others. Some grandparents love to get cards and gifts for grandchildren and many children love making Valentine’s for their grandparents and/or parents. Friends like to show their appreciation and love for each other and use this day to express that to their friends. And yet, others might like to use this special day to show their interest in someone, even sometimes secretly.

One of the things that many of us have learned in the past year, is that making sure the people that we love know that we love them. Perhaps this Valentine’s Day will be a way for them to remind others of just that fact. And no matter how or who you plan to share this day with, this day set aside for love will hopefully give most a feeling of being loved, even when things are not what they used to be and life may not be as easy for them at this time.

William Shakespeare said, Lovelooksnotwiththeeyes,butwiththemind.This is so true, it is not what is in a gift or how special something is, love is the way a baby looks at his parents not even getting a true picture, but knowing that they are loved by the way they feel when their parents hold them and talk to them. Love is in the heart. Nothing said or given is more special than when your loved ones can feel the love you have for them, whether it be romantically or any other shared love among each other. You can make this Valentine’s Day special just by giving others that warm feeling we all need at this time in our lives.

A humorous twist on Valentine's Day 2021. Valentine's Day a day to express your love for others.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

