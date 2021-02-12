Data entry mistake adds 14 death to Scioto County

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is currently reconciling as many as 4,100 COVID-19 deaths across the state that were not reported.

According to ODH this was a series of data entry mistakes by one employee. The unreported deaths include 14 deaths for Scioto County that are included in Friday’s count. The deaths primarily occurred from October to December 2020. Newly reported deaths will be higher during the next few days as ODH completes this reconciliation. This may affect Scioto County’s numbers also.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 21 new cases Friday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,749 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 16 additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,356 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 3 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 404 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

