New group of eligible Ohioans added to phase 1B

PORTSMOUTH — As Scioto County and the rest of Ohio continues to vaccinate those who are 65 years of age and older, beginning the week of February 15, the COVID-19 vaccination program adds another group eligible in phase 1B.

Eligibility will expand to any individuals with one of the severe congenital, early-onset, or inherited conditions listed below:

• Cerebral palsy

• Cystic fibrosis

• Spina bifida

• Inherited metabolic disorders including phenylketonuria

• Severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly

• Severe genetic disorders including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy

• Sickle cell anemia

• Alpha and beta thalassemia

• Solid organ transplant patients.

Individuals who have been hospitalized within the past year due to any of the following diseases are also eligible for the vaccine beginning February 15:

• Severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year

• Severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year

• Severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year.

If you are part of this newly eligible group, please call to register for an appointment. Anyone who is 65 years of age or older may still register to be vaccinated. Vaccinations are being offered as vaccine supply permits at several locations in Scioto County.