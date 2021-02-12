Notre Dame Virtual Bid for your Heart

Are you looking for a short getaway or maybe new hardwood floors for your home or even a projector for family movie night? Well, you are in luck, because Notre Dame Schools have beaten COVID by not allowing it to stop their annual fundraiser and are holding a huge virtual Bid Your Heart Out event.

On their Facebook page, it states: “Join The Notre Dame Schools for a virtual-style Bid Your Heart Out. Our event kicks off Tuesday, February 16th where you will be able to view and bid on your favorite items. All bidding will end during our Live Event, Saturday, February 20th beginning at 7 p.m. Make sure to join our event to stay up-to-date.

Make sure you are able to BID when our EVENT GOES LIVE by clicking the event link & registering FOR FREE.

ONLINE BIDDING goes LIVE on February 16 and does not close until our Facebook Live Event, February 20. All proceeds benefit The Notre Dame Schools.”

Once you have entered the Notre Dame Schools Facebook page, you will be able to locate the link and see all the wonderful things that they have up for bid. There is something for everyone. It is open to the public and the only thing you need to do to start bidding on the 16th is to be registered.

Here are just some of the amazing items up for bid that you might want to check out: Family Movie Night, Champagne Bar, Wine for Days, Customized Monogrammed Letter, Four tickets for Notre Dame College football game next September against Purdue, Easton Town Getaway, Greenbrier Getaway, Segway Ninebot and Electric Roller Skates, Peloton bike and so many others that are well worth a visit to the Notre Dame page.

Notre Dame Schools holding a virtual Bid For Your Heart event starting February 16th and ending on the Live broadcast on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

