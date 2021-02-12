4 new deputies added to Scioto County Sheriff’s Department

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Sheriff’’s Department has added four new deputies to its department.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced the promotion and swearing-in of four new deputies who will be assigned to the Patrol Division. Trevor Webster, Zachari Wentz, Donald Tackett-Dye, and Andrew Keeton wear sworn-in Friday.

“I had the pleasure of swearing-in four new deputies today, Feb. 12, 2021,” Thoroughman said. “Our newest deputies are Trevor Webster, Zachari Wentz, Donald Tackett-Dye and Andrew Keeton.”

Webster, Wentz, and Dye have been serving the Scioto County Jail as Correctional Officers at the sheriff’s office. Keeton comes from Shawnee State University, where he has worked as a police officer. In addition to SSU, Keeton was a former correctional officer at the Sheriff’s Office.

With the addition of the four officers, the patrol staffing level is to full strength. The patrol staffing level has not been at full strength for 15 months.

