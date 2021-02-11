21 new COVID cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — Governor DeWine announced Thursday that due to improving COVID numbers in Ohio the curfew health order that went into effect on November 19, 2020, expired at noon Thursday and was not renewed.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 21 new cases Thursday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,728 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 28 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,340 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 6 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 401 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Scioto County met two of the seven indicators this week including Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita and Indicator 3: Non-Congregate Cases.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain at Level 3 (RED) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita, drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 225.72 per 100K. Last week Scioto County was at 289.45 per 100K.

