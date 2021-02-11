Ice and snow delay county

SCIOTO — Ice and snow plagued the region causing several delays and slick travel conditions.

As ice and snow fell throughout the county, many residents headed to bed and awoke to a layer of ice on roadways covered by a layer of snow. While road crews remained out treating roads throughout the night, slick conditions were reported throughout the county, causing several closures and delays Thursday.

Due to the deteriorating road conditions Wednesday night, Sheriff David Thoroughman declared a level 2 Snow Emergency for Scioto County. A Level 2 means that roads are ice and snow covered and travel should be for essential needs only.

“It is reported that most roads are covered and could be hazardous. Essential travel means traveling to and from your employment, emergencies and caring for others,” Doug Buckle, 911 coordinator with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, stated in a release.

With the hazardous conditions across the region, many businesses announced that they were delaying opening or remaining closed Thursday through their social media pages.

“Due to the inclement weather, the Scioto County Courthouse and Scioto County Job & Family Services will open at 10 a.m. this (Thursday) morning,” Larry Mullins said in a release.

Due to the Level 2 Snow Emergency and slick travel, Scioto County Commissioners delayed their regular Thursday meeting to 11:30 a.m. and hosted the meeting via Zoom.

“We were not sure what our logistics were going to be because of the snow,” Davis said. “We pray for our road crews and front-line workers who are working and pray that everyone remains safe.”

Schools were also shut down because of the snowy weather. Portsmouth, Notre Dame, Clay, Green, Minford, New Boston, CAPE, Scioto ESC, Northwest, Valley, Vern Riffe, Washington-Nile, Portsmouth STEM and Wheelersburg were all closed Thursday, according to South Central Ohio ESC.

Along with schools, several other businesses announced closures or delays Thursday, including the Portsmouth Public Library, Shawnee State University and several local restaurants.

While many times ice storms cause power outages, the Wednesday night storm system did not generate many issues in Scioto County. According to AEP Ohio, only a handful of outages were reported in both Scioto County and neighboring Adams County. Lawrence County saw the most outages, reporting more than 3,500 customer outages Thursday at 10:26 a.m.

As Scioto County begins to thaw out from the ice and snow, The National Weather Services predicts more wintry weather conditions this weekend and throughout next week.

An icy and snowy mountainside in Wheelersburg Ohio Thursday, Feb. 11. Photo Courtesy by Scott Williams https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_149175614_4415509641798109_5656683615903559923_o-1.jpg An icy and snowy mountainside in Wheelersburg Ohio Thursday, Feb. 11. Photo Courtesy by Scott Williams

More winter weather expect Saturday and early next week

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediammidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

