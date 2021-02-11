St. Mary Development and Community Action Organization to add to emerging wellness district in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — St. Mary Development Corporation and Community Action Organization of Scioto County are partnering to add to the revitalization of Portsmouth’s East End with the construction of a senior affordable apartment community. Portsmouth Senior Lofts, slated to open in summer 2022, will feature 39 one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units. Residents will also have access to a fitness center and community room.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing affordable senior housing to Portsmouth and partner with the Community Action Organization of Scioto County,” said Tim Bete, president of St. Mary Development. “Steve Sturgill and his staff have in-depth knowledge of the needs of the community as well as many great programs and services. We’re looking forward to working with them.”

Portsmouth Senior Lofts will be located adjacent to the recently announced The Counseling Center rehab project, which will invest $30 million to renovate the former Mitchellace Factory into a 250-bed facility. The non-profit offers wellness services and support for those recovering from addiction.

“St. Mary has been working with seniors and families for more than 30 years, and often helps people struggling with physical and mental health issues,” said Bete. “This isn’t surprising since more than 25 percent of adults suffer from a mental health disorder in a given year. We have apartment communities next to mental health clinics and have created some effective partnerships over the years. We expect the same will happen with The Counseling Center.”

St. Mary’s has a long history in providing affordable, wellness-focused community living for seniors. Their unique approach to senior support relies on the social determinants of health – five conditions of people’s lives that greatly influence their health outcomes. The social determinants of health include safe neighborhoods and housing, financial stability, education, social and community connection, and healthcare – a tenant that’s going to be bolstered by the proximity of the Counseling Center.

“CAO of Scioto County is very excited about the opportunity to partner with St. Mary Development Corporation,” said Steve Sturgill, Executive Director of CAO of Scioto County. “For well over 50 years, CAO of Scioto County’s mission has been dedicated to improving the quality of life of Scioto County residents. As a part of our 2019 strategic plan, housing issues were identified as one of our priorities over the next five years. This senior housing project on 8th Street in Portsmouth will include our commitment to provide a comprehensive array of services to those who live there. This is a central part of CAO’s strategy to ensure Scioto County residents have quality housing and will play a critical role in the stability of the neighborhood and in the livelihood of our most vulnerable residents.”

Other partners in the Portsmouth Senior Lofts housing project include the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, Huntington Bank, CareSource, the Federal Home Loan Bank, Russell Construction, MVAH Management and BDCL Architects.

For more information, contact Cathy Campbell, VP of Strategic Partnerships for St. Mary Development at ccampbell@smdcd.org or (937) 277-8149, ext. 208.