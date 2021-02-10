1 death; 13 new cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported another local death in connection with the COVID19 virus.

The victim was a 73-year-old man who died on January 15.

The death toll stays at 84 for Scioto County because it was found that an earlier death that had been reported for Scioto County actually was a resident of Pike County.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the family.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 13 new cases Wednesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,707 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 35 additional recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,312 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 6 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 395 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

