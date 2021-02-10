January indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on February 5 and returned 22 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Shawn Jason Davis, 37, South Point, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

Najera Nicole Haile, 22, Detroit, Michigan, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Marihuana.

Nina Marie Thompson, 33, Columbus, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Marihuana.

Randy L. Brown, 62, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

Christopher L. Pridemore, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

Tre A. Underwood, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of Cocaine.

Michelle L. Bowling, 43, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Petty Theft and Counterfeiting.

Michelle L. Bowling, 43, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Daniel D. Washington, JR., 37, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Possession of Drugs and 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

Micah W. Smith, 43, Portsmouth, Ohio, 3 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools, 3 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Trafficking in Heroin, 3 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

James Robert Liles, 50, Homeless, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

Beth Ann Mosley, 39, Lucasville, Ohio, Involuntary Manslaughter, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Corrupting another with Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Marihuana.

Tyler Jay Gillespie, 19, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary, Petty Theft, 6 Counts Theft, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, 3 Counts Receiving Stolen Property, Obstructing Official Business, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Having Weapons while under Disability.

Tyler Jay Gillespie, 19, Portsmouth, Ohio, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property.

Joseph C. Johnson, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

Dontae Davon Owens, 41, Columbus, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Official Business, Resisting Arrest and Possession of Cocaine.

David Eugene Campbell, JR., 51, Waverly, Ohio, OVI.

Cory William Dale Cantrell, 22, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Violating a Protection Order.

Earl R. Evans, III, 41, Homeless, Burglary and Having Weapons while under Disability.

Claude E. Stidham, 26, Sciotoville, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

Melissa Lynn Lowder, 45, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Robbery.

Michael T. Shepherd, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Indictments.jpg