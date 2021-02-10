Scioto 365 Grant requests receive funding assistance for 2021

The Scioto Foundation has announced grants providing funding assistance to three nonprofit organizations that submitted proposals to the 2020 Scioto 365 program. The theme for last year’s Scioto 365 program was “Building a Stronger Community One Basic Need at a Time.”

The Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund was selected to receive the 2020 Scioto 365 $10,000 award for its “Power Pack” program which provides weekend food for area elementary school children who are food insecure. However, the Scioto Foundation was able to offer partial funding support for three other 2020 Scioto 365 applicants through its regular grant program.

A grant of $7,000 will go to the Fourteenth Street Community Center from the Mary A. Burke Fund to assist in the construction of a community garden. The Fellowship Garden is a pilot program for a larger movement to design and construct community gardens and green spaces throughout distressed and underserved areas of Portsmouth to encourage community engagement, neighborhood revitalization and continuing education.

Catholic Social Services will receive a grant of $3,800 from the Mary A. Burke Fund for its “Project Buildout” which is designed to better serve the community by increasing the number of persons served in the food pantry by 20% and the number of households served in the thrift store by 30%. The renovation includes removing walls, fortifying the interior infrastructure, upgrading the electricity, HVAC, and security systems, and expanding the parking lot.

The Scioto County Homeless Shelter was awarded a grant of $3,800 from the Mary A. Burke Fund to help underwrite the costs of its new “Baskets of Hope” project. The “exit baskets” will help prepare families to obtain and maintain occupancy as they leave the shelter. The baskets will provide creature comforts and/or necessities of life that they might not be able to afford as they move to new homes. Items will include cleaning supplies, hygiene items, small gifts for children, socks and a Kroger gift card for food or gas.

Scioto 365 is a dynamic community leadership initiative of the Scioto Foundation. At the heart of Scioto 365 is impact grant making focused on community and economic development. With support from the Scioto Foundation staff, community leaders develop annual grant parameters, give donations and determine which nonprofit grants to award. Scioto 365 gives donors the power to leverage funds to make a collective impact on our community.

Area residents may become Scioto 365 members by making an annual contribution of $365 or a dollar a day to the Scioto Foundation or joining as lifetime members for a one-time gift of $3,650. Businesses which become corporate sponsors with a gift of $3,650 receive a lifetime membership with recognition on the Scioto 365 website. The Scioto Foundation awards 50 percent of the dollars raised each year and invests the other 50 percent in the Scioto 365 Endowment Fund for future awards.

Additional information about the Scioto 365 program may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Officer – Donor Services by telephoning (740) 354-4612 or by emailing patty@thesciotofoundation.org.

