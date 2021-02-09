Franklin Furnace men arrested again

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced two Franklin Furnace, Ohio men have been rearrested after their prior arrests during a drug raid in Franklin Furnace, Ohio on January 6, 2021.

The arrests come after their cases were presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury by a Southern Ohio Drug Task Force detective and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the drug raid on January 6, 2021, approximately 635 grams of suspected methamphetamine a.k.a “ice”, 90 grams of powder suspected of being heroin and/or fentanyl, (7) firearms, $28,308 cash, and additional evidence of drug trafficking were seized.

The grand jury voted to charge 53-year-old Larry Stapleton of 2584 Cartro Road Franklin Furnace, Ohio for (16) criminal offenses ranging from Aggravated Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a felony of the 1st degree, to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree. The grand jury also voted to charge 57-year-old Robert Blanton currently of 230 Cheek Road Franklin Furnace, Ohio for (17) criminal offenses ranging from Aggravated Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a felony of the 1st degree, to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree. Blanton was also charged with a felony weapon offense.

After having been previously released on bail, Stapleton and Blanton were sought and apprehended without incident at their respective residences by Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolmen on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Stapleton and Blanton will be held at the Scioto County Jail without bail until being arraigned in Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

(Left) Larry Stapleton (Right) Robert Blanton https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_mugs-1.jpg (Left) Larry Stapleton (Right) Robert Blanton