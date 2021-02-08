2 deaths; 15 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments reported two more local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are a 69-year-old man who died February 5, and an 89-year-old woman who died on February 6.

The deaths bring the total to 84 Scioto County residents that have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 15 new cases Monday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,672 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 19 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 5,238 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday so the total stays at 387 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

