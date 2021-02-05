New Boston man arrested on drug charges

NEW BOSTON — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced a New Boston, Ohio man has been arrested on drug charges after an early morning narcotics-related search warrant was executed by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T.

On Friday, February 5, 2021, at approximately 7:53 a.m., officers executed the search warrant at the residence of 54-year-old Rodney W. Green and 36-year-old Lora M. Smith located at 4140 Monroe St. New Boston, Ohio. During a search of the residence, officers seized approximately 32 grams of suspected methamphetamine a.k.a. “ice”, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, approximately $560 U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia, and additional evidence of drug trafficking. Estimated street value of the suspected meth seized is $1,600.

Green was charged with Trafficking and Possession of suspected Methamphetamine, both felonies of the 2nd degree, and Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree. Smith was arrested on an outstanding warrant that had been issued by the Portsmouth Municipal Court for failing to appear for court to answer the criminal charge of Possessing a Drug Abuse Instrument, a misdemeanor.

Both Green and Smith were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 9 a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony drug-related charges against Green.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the operation, and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

Rodney W. Green