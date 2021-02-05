PPD launches new smartphone app

PORTSMOUTH The Portsmouth Police Department has made it even easier to interact with the department with a new smartphone app.

The app, which can be installed on Apple and Android devices, will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Portsmouth residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone,” according to a release from the department.

The Portsmouth Police Department smartphone app was developed by ThePoliceApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:

• Submit a tip

• Divisions

• Chiefs Welcome

• Contact Us

• Police Services

• City Permits

• Sex Offenders

• COVID-19

• Community Feedback

• Receive instant push notifications

• Connect to the organization’s social media platforms

• Read the latest news

The release stated the app developer specializes in smartphone app development for law enforcement and other public safety organizations across the country. Developing more than 500 apps, OCV, LLC designs and creates custom apps for state, county and local government agencies.

“Over 80% of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Portsmouth Police Department app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Portsmouth Police OH.”

