Troopers seize $67,950 worth of methamphetamine in Jackson County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a stop in Jackson County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 906 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $67,950.

On Feb. 2, at 6:13 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Mazda MX6 with Michigan registration for a following too close violation on U.S 35. Criminal indicators were observed, and a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The suspect, Trey Hammond, 25, Detroit, was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

