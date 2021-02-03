New Boston Village Council appoints interim police chief

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Village Council has named an interim Police Chief, as independent investigators investigate employee complaints against New Boston Police Chief Steve Goins.

Following two special meetings held in February, The New Boston Village Council held its first regular meeting Tuesday, naming an interim chief and welcoming a new police officer and firefighter to the departments.

New Boston Mayor Jr. Williams appointed Jacob Emnett as Interim Police Chief. The mayor clarified that Emnett is a senior officer and has the knowledge it takes to carry on as interim chief while an investigation took place on Police Chief Goins. Williams also stated that New Boston Officers Larry Anderson and Robert Deerfield had been placed on paid leave, according to Department Policy, during the ongoing investigation of the Vonald Patrick incident. Councilman Jon Mills made a motion to make the appointment with a second coming from Councilman Mike Meehan. The council voted and unanimously voted to approve the appointment.

Williams also asked the council to confirm Carl Compton as a New Boston police officer. Williams stated that he came highly recommended with 20 years of experience. Councilman Dan Fetty motioned to hire Compton, with Councilman Meehan seconding and all members voting in approval.

New Boston Fire Chief Chris Davis shared with the council his recommendation for Nicolas Shanks’ appointment as a firefighter. Williams stated to the council that Shanks is an EMT and is a hazmat technician who comes from Peebles. Councilman Mills motioned to appoint Shanks with Councilman Ralph Imes making a second and all members voting in favor. The council also accepted the resignation of Officer Robert Fouch.

In other business, Williams said that the Village Community Grant of $300,000 had been received and they will begin using the money to start many of the projects that will help improve the Village. Williams shared the police department has received the new voice recorder. Williams gave a shoutout to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Porstmouth Police Chief, Debbie Brewer who have been willing to help with mutual aid during these difficult times.

Village Solicitor Justin Blume reported that he has been in contact with the independent counsel that has been hired by the Village Council and that they are getting all the needed information so they may begin their investigations.

The Village Administrator, Steve Hamilton, gave news on the snow removal and was provided thanks by council members for a job well done. Hamilton said that the newer garbage truck is back and working and that the other truck is running.

The Village Clerk Lana Loper read the following ordinance and resolutions, with all being voted upon to suspend the three-reading rule and all three were then adopted by the council.

Ordinance No. 9-2021-An ordinance to make 12 months appropriations for current expenses and other expenses of the Village of New Boston, Ohio for the year 2021; and declaring an emergency

Resolution No 2-2021-A resolution authorizing the repayment of an advance and declaring an emergency.

Resolution No. 3-2021- A resolution authorizing the Village Administrator to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Valley Firefighters Association and declaring an emergency.

In new business, it was mentioned that the deadline for applying for the vacant Village Council seat is Friday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. After that, the mayor will send all the applicant’s information and then the council can schedule a meeting to decide on the best candidate for the seat.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

