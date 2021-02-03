SSU Alumni Association seeks nominations for 2021 Alumni Awards

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the 2021 presentation of Alumni Awards. Every year, the association recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of Shawnee State alumni who are making strives within their careers and throughout their communities.

The presentation of the Alumni Awards celebrates achievements in professional development, individual endeavors, service to Shawnee State University, contributions to community, and the impact of university education on an alumni’s professional career. Six awards are presented each year: Alumnus of Tomorrow, Distinguished Alumnus, Medal of Merit, Alumni Community Service, Outstanding Recent Graduate, and Alumni Continued Service.

Nominees must be recognized alumni of Shawnee State University, with graduates having received an associate, baccalaureate, or graduate level degree from the institution. Award criteria and nomination forms can be found online at www.shawneestatealumni.com/awards. The nomination period is open until Monday, March 1. Final award selections will be determined by the Alumni Association Council.

For more information about the Alumni Awards’ nomination process, contact the SSU Alumni Association at alumni@shawnee.edu or by calling (740) 351-3081.