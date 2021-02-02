Suspected drugs and guns seized during arrest of Portsmouth man

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced that a Portsmouth man has been charged with drug and weapon offenses after the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force assisted the Scioto County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Department with an arrest and search operation on the morning of February 2, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Probation officers and task force detectives located and apprehended 43-year-old Shayne J. Sweitzer of 17th Street Portsmouth, Ohio at a local motel located at 4266 US 23 Portsmouth, Ohio on a warrant for violating probation. During a search of the motel room, officers located and seized approximately (23) grams of suspected methamphetamine a.k.a “ice”, (2) handguns. digital scales, (10) suspected Oxycodone pills and other narcotics-related evidence. The estimated street value of the suspected drugs seized is approximately $1,300.

In addition to having a warrant for his arrest for violating felony probation, Sweitzer was charged with Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree and Having a Weapon While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Sweitzer was placed in the Scioto County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the operation, and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

