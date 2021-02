PORTSMOUTH – With frigid temperatures expected tonight in the area the Salvation Army, located at 1001 9th Street, Portsmouth, will open the warming station beginning at 8:30 p.m. tonight.

Anyone wanting to get in out of the cold tonight is welcome to come spend the night.

