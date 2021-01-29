New Boston Council votes to hire two outside counsels

NEW BOSTON — The ongoing investigations of former New Boston Councilman Vonald Patrick and complaints against Police Chief Steve Goins continued Friday as The Village of New Boston Council held another special meeting.

After the roll was taken, Councilman Jon Mills motioned to go into executive session and Councilman Ralph Imes seconded the motion with all voting in favor.

Mayor Jr. Williams stated that the executive session would be to discuss disciplinary actions for employees.

The New Boston Village Council, along with the mayor, returned from the executive session at 6:45 p.m. Councilman Mills made a motion that was seconded by Councilman Imes to hire attorney Jason Kester to proceed with the external investigation to investigate and conclude the investigation of the police chief report concerning the Vonald Patrick investigation. All members present voted yes.

Councilman Mills made a second motion to employ Surdyk, Dowd and Turner law firm to investigate the Equal Opportunity Commission claims against the Chief of Police, councilman Ryan Ottney seconded the motion. All members present voted yes.

Councilman Imes made a motion to adjourn with Councilman Ottney seconding and the meeting was adjourned.

