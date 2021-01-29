1 death; 28 new COVID cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 93-year-old man who died on January 28.

The death brings the total to 81 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the family.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 28 new cases Friday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,524 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 49 additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 4,850 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday so the total stays at 378 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medica-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_COVID-19-Update-for-Friday-January-29-2021.jpg