SSU Career Services to host four virtual career fairs for spring semester 2021

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Career Services will host four virtual career fairs during spring semester 2021 through the Handshake career platform.

All SSU students, alumni and employers are encouraged to visit the Career Services’ Events Page at bit.ly/SSUCSEvents to register for the career fairs. SSU alumni and current students can learn how to activate or apply for an account at http://bit.ly/ShawneeHandshake.

Registration for employers are $50 per employer with no extra charge for additional representatives to participate. Employers may schedule both a 30-minute group session and/or 10-minute 1-on-1 sessions with individuals. Employers must create a free account on the Handshake career platform at shawnee.joinhandshake.com to participate. Then once they register for a career fair, they will build their schedules so students and alumni may schedule to meet them virtually.

The Healthcare Career Fair is the first virtual career fair, and it will be hosted on February 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. for students pursuing the following majors:

Nursing

Allied Health: dental hygiene, EMT, exercise science, health science, medical laboratory technology, radiologic technology and respiratory therapy.

Rehabilitation Sciences: OTA, OT, PTA

Social Sciences: social science, psychology, sociology, psychology pre-art therapy, social work, and more.

Business: management, accounting, marketing, information technology and more.

The second virtual career fair will be the Education Career Fair on February 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Employers will be recruiting for teachers, social services, including history, political science, psychology, psychology pre-art therapy, social work and sociology majors, accountants, human resources professionals and more.

The third virtual fair is for Manufacturing & Technology Career Fair, and it will be hosted on February 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Employers are recruiting for careers in information systems management, engineering technology programs (plastics, computer, electromechanical, environmental, digital simulation/gaming and CADD), natural science majors (chemistry, biology and geology).

The last virtual career fair for the spring semester will be the Business and Professional Career Fair, and it will be hosted on March 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – employers are specifically recruiting from the following programs: business management, accounting, information security, information systems management, marketing, sport management, mathematical sciences, including actuarial science concentration, English & Humanities, communication, and fine, digital and performing arts.

“Career fairs are an important tool for students because they allow students the opportunity to network with potential employers. Even though students may have another year or two before graduating, they can use the fair as a way to introduce themselves and get on an employer’s radar for future hiring purposes,” Angela Duduit, Director of SSU Career Services and Workforce Development, said. “The fairs give students a chance to practice their networking skills and make a first great impression.

The SSU Career Services are offering Virtual Resume Workshops to help students prepare for the career fairs on the following dates and times:

Friday, February 5 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Friday, February 12 from 1- 3 p.m.

Friday, February 19 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Students can register for at careers@shawnee.edu to receive their Zoom link.

For more information about the virtual career fairs, or how to register/activate your Handshake accounts, please contact the SSU Career Services at careers@shawnee.edu or call them at 740.351.3027.