Salvation Army asking for donations

PORTSMOUTH — Cold weather brings with it many things, one of these is the need for warmth for the homeless or those with no heat.

Needing heat is not what most would think of, but thanks to the Portsmouth Salvation Army for opening their warming shelter for this week’s frigid weather, some will have a warm place to stay the night.

While the warming station is free to anyone who might need warmth, Dan Simco, Portsmouth Salvation Army Director, said that the Salvation Army is in need of money to buy new cots for those who use their services. They have food and blankets, but with people of all shapes and sizes, the cots take wear and tear. He said it would be great if people who wanted to help donate money designated for buying cots.

Simco shared the cots ‘get tired,’ and the best way for folks to help them is to donate and make sure the donation is marked to purchase cots. They cannot accept cots, but the money would go directly to purchasing them.

“It’s a relatively easy ministry we have, just basically opening up our building and people come in and sleep on our cots and use the blankets that we have, and we supply some food items like snacks and drinks, and they are on their way in the morning,” Simco said.

Simco explained some of the precautions and safety measure the warming station take for COVID safety.

“We did open up on Christmas Day, but no one showed up. During this time, we will start with the social distancing and the wearing of masks while they are here inside our building,” Simco said. “We will have disposable masks available for those who do not have one. At the conclusion, we will sanitize our stuff and wash the blankets that have been used.”

Simco wanted to make sure the community donors know that they are using their donations for the good of the community. Anyone wishing to donate can contact the local Salvation Army at 1001 Ninth St, Portsmouth, OH 45662 or phone: (740) 353-2400.

The Salvation Army appreciates any donation and does its best to use donations to help people in the Portsmouth community.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_SA.jpg The local Portsmouth Salvation Army needs money to buy cots for when they open warming centers. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_SA-Cot2.jpg The local Portsmouth Salvation Army needs money to buy cots for when they open warming centers. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights