2 deaths; 29 new COVID cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Portsmouth City Health and Scioto County Health Departments reported two additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are an 88-year-old woman who died on January 17 and a 70-year-old man who died on January 25.

The deaths bring the total to 80 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 29 new cases Thursday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,496 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 47 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 4,801 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 2 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 378 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week. Scioto County met only 1 of the 7 indicators this week which was Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita.

Scioto County will remain at Level 3 “Red” until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita drops below 100.

This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 423.56 per 100K. Last week Scioto County was at 606.79 per 100K.

