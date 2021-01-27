January indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on January 22 and returned 19 Public Indictments and four Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

JIMMY L. BARNETT, 54, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, 2 Counts Assault, 3 Counts Kidnapping, Gross Sexual Imposition, Obstructing Official Business and Escape.

JIMMY L BARNETT, 54, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Felonious Assault, 3 Counts Kidnapping and Attempted Felonious Assault.

JIMMY L. BARNETT, 54, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Gross Sexual Imposition and Burglary.

SASHIA M. JOHNSON, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

YOLANDA J. SMITH, 53, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

LUCINDA S. SARPONG, 35, Columbus, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Heroin.

ALESIA N. SMITH, 35, Columbus, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Heroin.

LANCE D. LOCKE, 40, Groveport, Ohio, Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Heroin.

DOUGLAS R. HAGERTY, 41, Dayton, Ohio, 2 Counts Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance and Having Weapons while under Disability.

JEFFERY M. SHORT, 38, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Heroin.

DAJON M. HILL, 26, Euclid, Ohio, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

VERNON BUFFINGTON, 32, Cleveland, Ohio, Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Heroin.

BRAD W. GREENE, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary and Trespass in a Habitation.

RENAE L. BATEMAN, 45, Minford, Ohio, Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

TYRONE I. BAILEY, 21, Portsmouth, Ohio, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and 2 Counts Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

GREGORY ANDREW BEAVERS, 25, Waverly, Ohio, Vandalism, Breaking and Entering and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

WILLIAM R. BOWLING, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Theft.

NINA PIKE BOOK, 30, Stout, Ohio, Felonious Assault, Assault and Vandalism

MICHAEL T. SHEPHERD, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Possession of Cocaine and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Indictments.jpg