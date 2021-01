PORTSMOUTH — With overnight temperatures predicted to be in the teens both Thursday and Friday night the Salvation Army, located at 1001 9th Street, Portsmouth, will open the warming station beginning at 8:30 p.m. each night.

Anyone wanting to get in out of the cold is welcome to come spend the night.

If you know anyone who is homeless or in need of warmth please pass the word.

The Salvation Army, located at 1001 9th Street. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_11080581_931727013526267_7618916022068245109_o.jpg The Salvation Army, located at 1001 9th Street.