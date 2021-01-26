1 death; 26 new COVID cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is an 89-year-old woman who died on January 22.

The death brings the total to 78 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the family.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 26 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,453 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 58 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 4,702 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 7 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday so the total remains at 375 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

