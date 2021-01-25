SOMC hosting heart health event on Facebook Live

PORTSMOUTH — In recognition of Heart Month, the SOMC Development Foundation will be hosting a live event to teach the public how to create heart-healthy meals on Facebook Live. The event is created by SOMC and Pastor’s Pantry Cooking School.

The event, “Cooking With Heart,” will take place at 6 p.m. on February 25 at the SOMC Development Foundation Facebook page. There will be cooking, sharing of heart healthy tips as well as a raffle where five purses will be given away.

“Our goal is to provide our community with a fun and entertaining event, while also empowering them to make heart-healthy changes in their everyday life,” SOMC’s Director of Heart Services Amy Fraulini said.

Every raffle ticket purchased will come with an ingredient list so participants can obtain the necessary items to follow along with the class ahead of time. The ingredient list will be emailed the week of the event, so participants must include an email address when registering.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the SOMC Heart and Vascular Fund. It will be used to purchase blood pressure monitors for patients at home. An active Facebook account is required to participate. For more information, contact Hayley Burchett at 740-356-2505 or BurcheHD@somc.org.

