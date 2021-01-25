City appoints two new officers to PPD

PORTSMOUTH — City Manager Sam Sutherland and Chief of Police Debby Brewer announced the appointment of two new police officers.

On Monday, Sutherland swore in Jesse Kontras and Tyler Spriggs as police officers with the Portsmouth Police Department.

Kontras has prior law enforcement experience with the New Boston Police Department, the Lawrence/Scioto Solid Waste District, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from The University of Findley and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice/Crime Analysis from Tiffin University. Kontras is a 2017 graduate of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Ohio University.

Spriggs comes to the police department with experience in the corrections field, where he worked for Jackson County and Ross County Sheriff’s Offices as a corrections officer. He also worked for ODRC at Lucasville as a prison guard. While at SOCF, Spriggs served on the ERT team. With a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Ohio University, he is a recent graduate from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Hocking Hills.

Both officers will be assigned to a field training officer for 12 weeks of additional on the job training. PPD shared the City of Portsmouth is very grateful that both of these highly educated and trained individuals are willing to accept the responsibility of serving its citizens.

City Manager Sam Sutherland swore in Jesse Kontras as a Portsmouth Police Department officer at the front steps of the city building on Monday, Jan. 25. Photo courtesy of PPD. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Jesse-Kontras.jpg City Manager Sam Sutherland swore in Jesse Kontras as a Portsmouth Police Department officer at the front steps of the city building on Monday, Jan. 25. Photo courtesy of PPD. City Manager Sam Sutherland swore in Tyler Spriggs as a Portsmouth Police Department officer at the front steps of the city building on Monday, Jan. 25. Photo courtesy of PPD. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Tyler-Spriggs.jpg City Manager Sam Sutherland swore in Tyler Spriggs as a Portsmouth Police Department officer at the front steps of the city building on Monday, Jan. 25. Photo courtesy of PPD.

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.