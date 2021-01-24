KSP asking for help identifying body found in river

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. — A body found in the Ohio River has Kentucky State Police asking for public assistance.

KSP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a body recovered from the Ohio River at the Greenup Locks and Dam Sunday, according to a release from KSP.

KSP shared the body is of a white male and with no scars, marks, or tattoos that can be seen.

Criminal activity has not been ruled out, KSP stated and has not released any further information at this time.

State Police ask that anyone who knows of someone who might be missing to contact KSP at 606-928-6421.

